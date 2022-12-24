MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,466,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 116,811 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $181.22 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

