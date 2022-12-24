Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.38 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

