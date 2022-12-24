Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,980 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 361.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 120,590 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $97.22 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

