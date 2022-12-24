New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,412.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,499.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,495.70. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

