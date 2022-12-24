New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.