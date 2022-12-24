New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

