New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $94.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

