New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

