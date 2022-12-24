MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $137,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

