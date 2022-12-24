MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

