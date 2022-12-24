MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,049 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 946,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

