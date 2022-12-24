New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.83 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.