Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,532,000 after buying an additional 244,089 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

