Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,853 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

