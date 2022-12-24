Apeiron RIA LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,670,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

