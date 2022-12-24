Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after buying an additional 291,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after buying an additional 279,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $540.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.69 and a 200-day moving average of $542.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

