iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

