Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

