Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $300,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %
ABC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.
AmerisourceBergen Company Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
