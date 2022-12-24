1,453 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,850,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $719,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

TSCO opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.90. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

