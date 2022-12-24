4,915 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

