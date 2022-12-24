Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 6,728 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.