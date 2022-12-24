Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,271.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $216.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

