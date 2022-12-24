Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 738,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.