Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89.

