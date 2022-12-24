Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MGV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

