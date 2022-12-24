Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

