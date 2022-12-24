2,678 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

