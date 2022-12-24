Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,155,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,541,000 after purchasing an additional 133,985 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

