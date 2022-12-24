Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 287 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 342,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

