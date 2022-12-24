Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

