My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

