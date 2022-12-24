Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 9,027 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

