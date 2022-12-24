Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

