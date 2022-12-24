Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

