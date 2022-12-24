Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

