Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 1.3 %

CAL opened at $21.76 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Caleres by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.