Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

