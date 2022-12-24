Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 60502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

