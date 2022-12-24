Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 60502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.
Garibaldi Resources Company Profile
Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.