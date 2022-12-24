Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $259.60

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259.60 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.23), with a volume of 1632743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.40 ($3.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.29) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.70.

In other Darktrace news, insider Catherine Graham acquired 33,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £95,132.16 ($115,563.85). Also, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 37,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £120,606.12 ($146,508.89).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

