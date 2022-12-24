Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.