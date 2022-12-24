Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 192,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,292 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

