Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.49 and a 200-day moving average of $330.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

