Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

