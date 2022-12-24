Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,322 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 401,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $8,445,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 164,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,136 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Featured Stories

