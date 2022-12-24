21,672 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

