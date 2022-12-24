57,298 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

