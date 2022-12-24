Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,613 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

