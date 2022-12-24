NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

