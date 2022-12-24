Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1,139.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

